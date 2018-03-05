Obituary: Eva Marie (Reichert) Eddy

Eva Marie (Reichert) Eddy passed away at home on February 17, 2018 at the age of 73.

Eve was born into a large, loving family on the Huntley Project in Montana on May 4, 1944 to her parents Frank Sr. & Eva (Roll) Reichert. She married Ernest (Ernie) Eddy on August 29, 1970 in Dillon, MT. She attended Western Montana College in Dillon and earned a degree in business with a 4.0 GPA, all while raising a family with Ernie and working full-time. Eve went on to work at Barrett Memorial Hospital as a bookkeeper until her early retirement due to medical reasons. Following her retirement, Eve and Ernie enjoyed traveling, visiting family, and finding new adventures.

After more than 40 years in Dillon, Eve and Ernie moved to Worden, MT to live near her sister, Julie. It was there that Eve discovered her love of raising African Grey parrots, gardening, and participating in small community events. Following Julie’s death in 2012, Eve and Ernie moved to Missoula to be closer to their children.

Eve is survived by her devoted husband Ernie Eddy; her loving children Darryl Eddy and Dennean (John) Marzolf; grandson Jonathon (Anna) Marzolf; granddaughter Amanda (Raker) Wilson; and sister Loretta (Ray) Bosch. She is also survived by her beloved parrots, Thunder, Rainbow, and Timid.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents; brothers Frank, Carl, David, Gabe, and Eugene Reichert; and sisters Gloria Sherman, Christina Kitchel, and Julie Krum.

Lastly, the family extends our greatest gratitude to Dr. Judith Wilson for her expertise and care with Eve, which gave us more than twenty years with Eve that we otherwise wouldn’t have had.

A graveside service will be held on June 9, 2018 at the Huntley Cemetery. A reception will follow in the community room at Yellowstone Valley Electric.