Obituary: Robert L. Jackson

On February 20, 2018 we lost a very kind and loved soul. Born August 7, 1947 in Montgomery, Alabama, Robert “Bob” Lee Jackson endured some of our countries most trying times. None the less Bob joined the Navy and served with pride from 1964 to 1967 where he found his passion for and in the culinary arts. After acquiring his culinary arts degree in 1977, Bob managed various restaurants in Indianapolis, Seattle and the Billings area. He really enjoyed cooking in Yellowstone Park where he could showcase his culinary talents.

Bob retired from Billings Parks Department after a change of pace in the 90’s. Bob loved his family, adored his cats and was constantly helping anyone in need. He wore his heart on his sleeve. Even in his later years Bob preferred to perform his own home and auto maintenance when possible.

Bob is survived by one daughter, four sons, two sisters, and one brother. He was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, birth mother Rochelle Riggins-Butler, adopted mother Gertrude Jackson.

Celebration of Bob’s Life will be 3:00 pm Friday, March 23, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com