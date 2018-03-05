Mar82018

Billings Area Funeral Services & Announcements:

Featured Obituaries

These are the current funeral announcements and services in the Billings, MT area for all the Funeral Homes that have been submitted to the Yellowstone County News.

DEATH NOTICES & FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Dahl Funeral Chapel:

BermesDonna, 90, of Molt. Funeral Mass 10 am, Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle with interment in Mountview Cemetery. (7)

CharltonJim, 82, of Billings.  Memorial Service 11 am. Friday, Valley Baptist Church in Huntley, MT.

Cumin — Dereck D., 26, of Missoula, formerly of Billings.  Viewing if Friday March 16, 4-7pm with Celebration of Life 2pm Saturday both at Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (10)

Smith West Chapel:

Smith Downtown Chapel:

Smith Funeral Chapel- Laurel:

Smith Alcott Chapel- Red Lodge:

Cremation & Funeral Gallery:

Smith Funeral Chapel- Columbus:

Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory:

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary:

 

Click here to view online obituaries in YCN online.

Related Articles ...

Obituary: Robert L. Jackson

Voters asked to support senior services mill levy

Humor lightens funeral for Sen. Conrad Burns

Obituary: Lloyd J. Perkins

Billings mayor race draws 5 candidates, others file for council

Obituary: Jacquelyn “Jacki” Ann Reed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *