Billings Area Funeral Services & Announcements:

These are the current funeral announcements and services in the Billings, MT area for all the Funeral Homes that have been submitted to the Yellowstone County News.
DEATH NOTICES & FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Dahl Funeral Chapel:
Bermes — Donna, 90, of Molt. Funeral Mass 10 am, Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle with interment in Mountview Cemetery. (7)
Charlton — Jim, 82, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 am. Friday, Valley Baptist Church in Huntley, MT.
Cumin — Dereck D., 26, of Missoula, formerly of Billings. Viewing if Friday March 16, 4-7pm with Celebration of Life 2pm Saturday both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10)
Smith West Chapel:
Smith Downtown Chapel:
Smith Funeral Chapel- Laurel:
Smith Alcott Chapel- Red Lodge:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery:
Smith Funeral Chapel- Columbus:
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory:
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary: