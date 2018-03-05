Open house celebrates new LDS building and growth in Billings

Originally published in the 3/9/18 print edition of the Yellowstone County News.

BILLINGS — Growing membership has led to the creation of a third Billings stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

With bigger congregations came the need for a new church building, which has been constructed on 54th Street West south of Rimrock Road in Billings.

Church leaders opened the doors to the new meeting house Friday evening.

Earlier Friday, the three local stake presidents offered a tour for city officials and media.

The building includes a chapel, or sanctuary, that seats about 290 people. Folding doors at the back allow overflow seating in a reception room/gymnasium behind the sanctuary.

“We meet in the chapel as families,” Williams said, then usually disperse for smaller group meetings.

Along hallways on both sides of the sanctuary are rooms for Sunday School, young women’s groups, the Women’s Relief Society and other groups the church offers its congregations.

The tour included Billings Mayor Bill Cole, former mayor Tom Hanel and Billings City Councilors Mike Yakawich and Penny Ronning.

In response to a question on the tour, Williams said the building was designed and built to specifications issued by officials from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He said building designs evolve continually and “they are not doing this building anymore.”

The new church, which sits on