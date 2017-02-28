Jonathan McNiven: Jonathan holds a bachelors degree from Arizona State University where he graduated. Jonathan holds two associate degrees from Mesa Community College with honors as well as a Certification in Arizona General Education Curriculum. While earning his degree, Jonathan was awarded the U.S. President’s Council Service Award. Mr. McNiven initially attended college at Montana State University-Billings where he served as the LDSSA President for one year and chaired a committee that brought to pass successful young single adult activities.

Jonathan brings valuable experience, leadership, and renewed energy to the Yellowstone County News as a small business owner of McNiven Enterprizes, who hosts and developes websites for businesses and communities. Jonathan was instrumental in helping his parents’ Western Adventure compnay called Western Romance Company receive the 2009 Tourism Excellence Award for Billings, MT. Jonathan is employed by a local telecommunications company called Charter Communications in Billings and has worked there since 2007. Mr. McNiven is currently a member of the Huntley Project Museum Board of Directors since June 2009.

Jonathan served as a State Reprsentative in the Montana House of Representatives from Jan. 2011 to Jan. 2015. He represented his constituents in the 2011 and 2013 Legislative Sessions in Helena. Jonathan was re-elected to his third term before stepping down to run the newly purchased Yellowstone County News.

Jonathan and his wife Tana have been married for 13 years and have 4 boys and 1 girl; Landen, Gage, Anderson, Tayson and Raelyn. Both Tana and Jonathan along with the family welcomed their 5th child baby Tayson in January 2014.

Jonathan has found the time to serve in his church from a young age and has been in many leadership roles. In October 2012, Jonathan accepted an invitation to serve in a presidency position for adult men within his local church congregation and in 2014 was called to be the President of that same group of men within his local church. Jonathan completed the requirements for the Boy Scouts of America organization and reached the rank of Eagle Scout.

In February 2014, Jonathan was awarded the 40 under 40 Award, which recognizes top young business professionals under the age of 40 in Billings, MT.

With the spare time Jonathan has, he enjoys spending time with the family, sports, fishing and other outdoor activities.

Jonathan writes a periodic column in the Yellowstone County News called “McNiven’s Meanderings” as well as leads the production, operations and sales aspects of the busienss.